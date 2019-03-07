End Washington’s stagnant Afghanistan war

President Trump, like President Obama before him, campaigned on shuttering reckless wars of choice, lambasting mission creep and the ineffectual nation building it so often entails. Yet neither president has succeeded in pushing past the inertia of what’s been called the foreign policy “blob” — the Washington establishment who, as one pundit put it, “whine ceaselessly about the collapse of the American security order.” While the rest of the country is past ready to move on, the locus of Washington’s foreign policy conversation about Afghanistan (and our half a dozen other conflicts in the Mideast and North Africa) is about the scale at which military intervention should continue forever, not whether it should continue at all.