Benjamin Netanyahu’s reelection underlines Israel’s apartheid reality

But if the Palestinians had the right to vote, what would they vote for? They may not have elections, but opinion polls consistently show that when asked which Palestinian leader they trust the most, the overwhelming winner (48% in the most recent poll conducted by the reputable Jerusalem Media and Communications Centre) is “none of the above.” And when asked which party they support, the answer is consistently neither Fatah, which controls the Palestinian Authority, (28%) nor Hamas (10%), but “don’t trust anyone” (41%). A solid majority prefer negotiations to armed struggle and an increasing number want a single state, shared with Jews. (Only 0.4% want an Islamic state to replace Jewish state of Israel.)