Bad press about genetic engineering could scare off those who would benefit most

Many sickle cell patients and their physicians say they continue to see evidence of widespread medical racism that makes them leery. Black sickle cell patients say they are often turned away from emergency rooms as “drug seekers” when seeking help for the excruciating pain they endure when their muscles don’t receive enough oxygen. Despite the fact that 100,000 people suffer from sickle cell, there are only two FDA-approved drugs available. Contrast that with hemophilia, which afflicts about 20,000 people — mostly white men — and for which there are more than two dozen approved drugs. For sickle cell disease, new therapies are sorely needed.