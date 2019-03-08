My grandfather fought Nazis. The O.C. kids reminded me why I keep his swastikas

My mother always said the Nazis had succeeded in killing a hopeful, tender and loving person, even though Grandpapa returned with his body untouched. He came back with demons from the horrors of battle in Europe, and they festered and grew for the next 60 years. He was hateful and sadistic to my grandmother, and he robbed my mother of a happy childhood. He was cruel to both of them until almost the end. It was hard to reconcile the man he became with the achingly sweet letters to my grandmother before the war.