Reclaim your life from the jaws of Donald Trump

I will be informed by Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver and Samantha Bee, and online by Charles Pierce, Wonkette and my favorites on social media. I'll continue to share the best of what I come across on Facebook and Twitter, because I get pleasure from these confirmations of my sanity. I will still comment on friends’ posts and tweets, because I enjoy the conversation. But neither President Thug nor the Democrats' craven gutlessness will get my constant attention. There are too many TV shows, too many books, too much music to catch up on. Life is too short to devote so much of it to obsessing about this racist ignoramus.