Dear liberals: Your outrage helps Trump far more than it hurts him

Here’s what I have trouble understanding: Why are people allowing a single president and his hats and speeches to enrage them so? He’s not the first president to have branded hats and give speeches, after all. The way we feel about our country should not be wrapped up in the temporary politicians who occupy public office. It should be wrapped up in the forever ideals of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Not to be blase about it, but in politics you win some and you lose some. Liberals lost in 2016, and they have simply not recovered emotionally.