Need inspiration? Look to the obituaries

An obituary distills the essence of a life. New York Times music critic Jon Pareles wrote this about Prince: "With deep bedroom eyes and a sly, knowing smile, he was one of pop’s ultimate flirts: a sex symbol devoted to romance and pleasure, not power or machismo." In the Los Angeles Times, Geraldine Baum wrote this about Jackie Onassis: "She remained that Mona Lisa face that you could look at endlessly and see flashes of all her past faces — the sweet girl in riding jodhpurs, the First Lady in a tiara, the tear-smeared widow, the pampered wife. And finally the wide dark eyes, edged with fine wrinkles, watching a world that always was watching her." In recent years, I’ve written two "books of the dead" -- short portraits of people who once were part of my life, including my mother and father, Philip Roth, David Bowie, a Realtor, a house cleaner, a dentist, young friends of my kids, and scores of others. I have had to use the words "suicide" and "overdose" more often than I would like; likewise “cancer” and “Alzheimer’s.” A gay friend who died in his 80s had a wonderful run, but he had just married for the first time when he went to the hospital for something minor and got a fatal infection.