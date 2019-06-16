What would my immigrant dad make of the mess America is in?

He encountered racism — when he was a UCLA student in the early 1940s, no one in Westwood would rent a room to a Chinese person, and restrictive covenants kept him and Mom from buying a house in certain neighborhoods. He sometimes recounted an incident in which a CHP officer, who stopped him for a minor infraction, couldn’t believe that Dad’s occupation was banker. “You mean baker,” the officer insisted. Still, Dad made it into the mainstream of society and then helped guide others there. To him, the possibility that an immigrant could move from society’s margins to its center was the promise of America.