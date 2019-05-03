Caster Semenya has a competitive advantage. That's OK

The International Assn. of Athletics Federations, the governing body for track and field competition, has had Semenya in its sights since she won the 800 meters at the 2009 world championships. Initially, the IAFF’s focus was on whether she’d used banned performance-enhancing drugs. When those tests turned up negative, the IAAF subjected Semenya to “gender verification” to determine her eligibility to compete as a woman. Through a decade of investigations, delays and rule changes, Semenya has mostly been allowed to compete, and won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016.