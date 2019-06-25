Advertisement

Men want to contribute to the abortion debate. Are they prepared to contribute financially too?

Jun 25, 2019 | 3:00 AM
Protesters on both sides of the abortion debate gather in front of the Supreme Court building during the Right To Life March in Washington on Jan. 18. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

To the editor: I want to respond to another letter writer, Michael Parente, who believes that men should not remain silent in the abortion debate. He wrote that “every pregnancy involves a man who should have a stronger voice.” I hope he also believes that every man involved in a pregnancy, including a rapist, must be financially responsible for that child until age 18.

The letter writer asks us to consider the toll of the 60 million abortions since 1973. As a pragmatic person, when I consider that number, I see millions more humans on a planet that rapidly is becoming less and less able to support those lives.

I also see that approximately 21% of children in the U.S. live below the poverty line today, and presumably a significant percentage of those 60 million lives would have increased that dismal statistic.

Lynn Eames, Los Angeles

