For being ‘pro-life,’ antiabortion extremists have killed a lot of people

To the editor: In your Mailbag column featuring letters that draw tenuous connections between abortion and a number of other seemingly unrelated issues, two readers attacked the pro-choice movement in defense of that they deemed “life.”
Between 1993 and 2015, antiabortionists have attacked clinics and killed at least 11 people, including doctors, a clinic escort, receptionists and an off-duty police officer working as a guard. This is in addition to multiple attempted homicides and dozens of bombings.
In two of the letters you printed, the writers referred to late-term abortions as the “death penalty” for innocent people. These people ignore that U.S. has the world’s highest maternal mortality rate among industrialized countries. They do not express an objection to the alarmingly high rate of death among American women who want to be mothers.
Julia Stein, Los Angeles
