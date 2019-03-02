A lesson for Billy Porter about women who dared to wear pants

To the editor: Robin Abcarian’s column about actor Billy Porter’s Oscar night tuxedo gown was great — until Porter said that women wear pants and nobody bats an eye.
Girls were not allowed to wear pants to school in the 1960s no matter how cold it was. Some women were even arrested for wearing pants, and others in the not-too-distant past lost jobs.
So please, when asking for acceptance, make sure your facts about the treatment of others is correct. Otherwise, just remember that Porter doesn’t have to justify his clothing choices to anyone.
Karen Rose, Los Angeles
