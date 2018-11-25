Now that a real 'Brexit' plan exists, Britain should vote on it

To the editor: Leaving aside the possibility the original vote in 2016 might have been tainted by Russian interference, an argument can be made that a second vote on Britain leaving the European Union is in order.
Originally, British citizens voted on the concept of exiting the EU rather than on a specific plan. Now that a plan exists, there is something tangible on which to vote.
The pro-“Brexit” faction never had to deal with the reality of leaving, just the concept. Hence, it’s not a revote or “do-over.” It could be presented as a vote on something tangible, allowing voters to consider Brexit as something more than just a concept.
It would offer the country a chance at reconsideration in light of new information as opposed to the original blind vote.
Michael Solomon, Canoga Park
To the editor: After reading Michael Hiltzik’s column on Brexit, an old adage came to mind: “If it ain’t broke, don’t Brexit.”
Matts Hirschler, Placentia
