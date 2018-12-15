A Brit to the L.A. Times: Why should I care about your opposition to Brexit?

To the editor: As a British nurse living and working in California, I’ve got one thing to say on the subject of Brexit: Keep your opinions to yourself, Los Angeles Times!
How dare your editorial board suggest that a second referendum be held? How would you like it if Republicans decided they didn’t like that the House of Representatives had come under the control of Democrats and demanded a second vote? Or how about if America had to answer to, say, Mexico City, and some of your laws were made by foreign officials?
I could write reams about what the British have put up with by belonging to the European Union, but suffice to say, uncontrolled immigration in a country approximately 800 miles long by 250 miles wide was enough of a challenge that the public finally said, “Enough!”
I hope you will keep your editorial pieces balanced in the future.
Rhonda Woodfine, Redondo Beach
..
To the editor: John Maynard Keynes is believed to have said to an interlocutor: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?”
The facts on the ground regarding Brexit have changed, and many Brits have changed their minds accordingly — in both directions. Another referendum, advisory in nature, is not a denigration of the first vote, since the same people have a chance to vote again.
The British government has seriously tried to accommodate the desire of voters to abandon the EU. Those efforts have honored the prior vote.
Now, the brutal reality asserts itself: There is no good way out.
Siegfried Othmer, Woodland Hills
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook