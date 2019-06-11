Auto companies don’t need government rules to build cleaner cars

To the editor: What's the big deal about the Trump administration lowering auto emission standards?
Car makers can make their products as clean as they wish. They don’t want to build different vehicles for some locations with varying emission standards, and they don’t need to.
What they should do is continue to build some of the cleanest, most efficient vehicles in the world and keep improving. They can lead world auto manufacturers to continue fighting climate change and continue to develop hybrid and electric vehicles.
If we’re lucky, the current White House occupant will be gone soon, but if not, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. In the history books, Trump will be known as the “pollution president,” and the Republicans who support him will be judged as unable to help lead America into the future.
Dean Blau, Lake Balboa
..
To the editor: What a crazy world we live in when car manufacturers are asking the government to refrain from relaxing emissions standards. This is welcome news.
Even more welcome would be some leadership in Congress to push for emissions-reducing legislation that would provide our country with more reliable reduction targets, not subject to the whims of administration regulators.
Such a bill, HR 763, has been introduced by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) and co-sponsored by many California representatives. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will use market forces to reduce emissions by charging a fee at the source of fossil fuel extraction and return the funds collected to each man, woman and child living in our country.
It’s time to pass this important legislation.
Constance Sullivan, Palos Verdes Estates
