Disillusioned Catholics, take note: The vast majority of the faithful are good people

To the editor: I have felt the pain expressed by Rubén Martínez about practicing Catholicism since the abuse of children and the cover-up has been exposed over the last two decades.
Martínez’s students at Loyola Marymount University and the underserved children and youth that my nonprofit serves are unintended consequences of the tragedy. We must be stalwart in continuing our work of providing help to those in need.
The real work of the church is to be the “field hospital” for the community, as Pope Francis said. Unfortunately, the good that the vast majority of the church’s people do is forgotten as the institution crumbles under us. My Big Brother Big Sister agency is a stand-alone charity, but we are encumbered by the name we must carry.
I wish our daughter, a LMU graduate and a church spiritual director, were here to give us solace and guidance. She died 13 years ago. To her credit, though a very retiring yet spiritual young lady, she was a mystic and was revered not only by us but so many others, including the 11 priests who attended her memorial — all good men.
Ken Martinet, Los Angeles
The writer is president and chief executive of Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles County.
..
To the editor: I’m right there with Martínez. With heinous crimes, a widespread coverup and near deafening silence from priest to pope, no wonder the faithful are disheartened.
My own concupiscence and former Los Angeles Archbishop Roger Mahony’s baloney drove me out of the church for 25 years. Now I’m back, and this time I’m not going anywhere.
My time away didn’t make me a better person. It made me realize that my salvation depends on my relationship with Jesus Christ, not with the shepherd. For me, the Roman Catholic Church offers more authentic avenues than any storefront ministry.
Thank God the validity of the sacraments has nothing to do with the holiness of the priest. Stick with it, Professor Martínez. We need more faithful Catholics in the pews, not fewer.
Sandra Ippolito, Huntington Beach
