NASA and Apollo didn't sink the Soviet Union — communism did

To the editor: James Donovan promotes the myth that the Cold War represented a “Russian threat to democracy's survival.” Bad enough were the Red Scare of the 1920s, McCarthyism of the ’50s and the disastrous notion that the reunification of North and South Vietnam had to be prevented at all cost lest the entire world follow the communists’ lead. (“America spent billions to put a man on the moon. Was it worth it?” Opinion, July 4)