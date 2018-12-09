L.A. County buried 1,457 people — the same day a nation mourned a single president

To the editor: The death of President George H.W. Bush generated days of national mourning, pomp and circumstance. The burial Wednesday of the unclaimed remains of 1,457 people at Los Angeles County’s cemetery in East Los Angeles, not so much.
Everybody deserves honor and dignity when they are laid to rest — even those who can’t afford a burial site or whose remains are unidentified or unclaimed. My heart goes out to these individuals each year, especially the children.
Thank you for covering their burial service. May they rest in peace.
John Acevedo, Moorpark
To the editor: Our country is a nation of extremes.
On Wednesday, millions of Americans witnessed Bush’s beautiful state funeral. Meanwhile, on the same day here in Los Angeles County, 1,457 humans who were never identified or claimed in the past three years were buried by the county.
David N. Hartman, Santa Ana
