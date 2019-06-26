We dreamed of going to Cuba⁠ — and we did, just in the nick of time

On May 30, 2019, my family and I were aboard the last cruise ship to enter the port of Havana, Cuba. This trip was long awaited for us; we always dreamed of going to Cuba. Growing up in New York in the 1950s we wanted to travel back in time to a place where the cars, culture and people were friendly and appreciative of what they had. Havana lived up to our expectations and much more. The people were great and the culture was so rich in history it reminded me of what we are missing today in our country.