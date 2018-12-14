Apparently, doctors who value human life above all bother NRA supporters

To the editor: I found one letter written in response to the fight between emergency room doctors and the National Rifle Assn. lacking in basic logic.
If, as the writer posits, “the problem with most doctors is they act as if nothing is more important than human life,” I am thankful that they do! No matter what one believes, without life there are no beliefs.
Oh, and as for the question “remember that ‘liberty or death’ thing?” — I’ll choose the “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” thing every time. I wonder how many National Rifle Assn. supporters have lived to shoot another day because of the heroics of doctors.
Steve Bostwick, Altadena
To the editor: According to one letter writer, doctors who have spoken out about gun violence make the mistake of acting as if “nothing is more important than human life.” He asks us to recall “that ‘liberty or death’ thing.”
What founding father Patrick Henry said, precisely, is, “Give me liberty or give me death.” The letter writer may, like Patrick Henry, legitimately deem his liberty more important than his own death, but he may not deem it more important than mine (and others’).
Ronald McIntyre, Simi Valley
