Israel didn't 'seize' the Golan Heights. It was won in a war for the country's survival

To the editor: The Golan Heights was not seized from Syria in 1967. It was captured in a war instigated by the surrounding Arab countries that were threatening to destroy Israel. Who knew that tiny Israel would win that war?
In 1963, I swam in the Sea of Galilee. It was a beautiful day. Shortly after I left, I heard on the news that the Syrians controlling Golan were shooting down into the farm and lake below — where I had just been swimming.
Israel uses its control of the Golan Heights only for its protection, not aggression. The Golan Heights must remain under the control and sovereignty of Israel.
Flo Ginsburg, Santa Monica
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook