Trump’s right — Andrew Jackson belongs on our $20 bill

To the editor: President Trump made the absolute correct decision to keep Andrew Jackson on our $20 bill. Abolitionist and women’s suffrage activist Harriet Tubman was a fine lady, but she’s less deserving of the honor than President Jackson.
Your characterization of Jackson’s deportation of Native Americans as if it were the main thing he is known for is wrong.
If then-Gen. Jackson and his ragtag army had not stopped British soldiers in their tracks during the Battle of New Orleans in January 1815, the British would have marched up the Mississippi River area and taken firm control of the entire Louisiana Purchase. The Treaty of Ghent, signed before the battle, wouldn’t have been worth the paper it was written on and this country would never have been the same.
Jackson was immediately hailed throughout the land as a national hero and later became our seventh president. “Old Hickory” belongs on the $20 bill, and I hope he remains there permanently.
Charles Reilly, Manhattan Beach
..
To the editor: Who is not surprised after reading about the Trump administration’s decision to postpone putting Tubman on the $20 bill?
My real surprise is that Trump appears to have willingly missed his window of opportunity to garner support from women — especially African American women — so he can be reelected in 2020.
But what do I know? I’m just an old white male.
Allan Rawland, Rancho Cucamonga
..
To the editor: Maybe we should wait until the end of 2020 and just put the first female president of the United States on the $20 bill.
Suzan Lowitz, Los Angeles
