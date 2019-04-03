Building housing instead of a park at Santa Monica Airport would be a huge waste

Sharp suggests that there is less need for a new large park than there is for more housing because of the presence of nearby public parks. But perhaps he has never crawled down the residential streets of the area, where countless commuters Waze through my neighborhood to avoid traffic on the 405 Freeway and other major thoroughfares. They barrel down these narrow streets where kids still ride their bikes (not “scooters”), play hopscotch, kick around balls and more.