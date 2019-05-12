Jeff Bezos wants a mission to the moon, but it's too early to give up on Earth

To the editor: Amazon.com Inc. chief Jeff Bezos says problems on Earth make it imperative to colonize other worlds.
Yes, we have created many problems on Earth both for ourselves, other beings and for our dear planet. However, we will not escape the problems on Earth by fleeing to the moon.
The present planetary crisis will be solved by people who engender hope and commit themselves to the hard but rewarding work of finding sustainable and just solutions.
As Robert Frost wrote, “Earth’s the right place for love: I don’t know where it’s likely to go better.”
Cecil Hoffman, Pasadena
..
To the editor: Does this mean it’s time to say, “Goodnight, moon?”
Will Amazon build a fulfillment center and offer Prime shipping to the universe? Will Bezos offer President Trump the idea of sending immigrants to the moon to work in his warehouse for lunar minimum wage while waiting for their asylum hearing in the United States? Perhaps he could offer governors the option of sending prisoners to his “moon campus” to work on a moon gang.
Amazon could colonize the moon and do it without paying any earthly taxes. The five-year possibility is not that far, far away.
Bill Brock, Agoura Hills
