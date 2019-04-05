Democrats are giving liberal Jews plenty of reasons to become Republicans

To the editor: For Rob Eshman’s information, the Republicans do not have to “lure Jews away from the Democratic Party.” The Democrats are doing a good job without any help from the GOP. (“The ‘Jexodus’ of Jews switching parties isn’t what the GOP is hoping for,” Opinion, April 2)
I have been a registered Democrat most of my life (I am 92), but I am now considering switching parties. Electing representatives who have made anti-Israel and arguably anti-Semitic statements, and assigning them to key congressional committees, is more than enough to encourage me to switch to the Republican Party.
I am sure many others agree with me.
George Epstein, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: I agree with the substance of Eshman’s article about today’s Republican Party not providing a home for Jewish voters. I believe there are additional reasons for some Jews to leave the GOP.
First, there was the matter of children being separated from their parents at the border, a decision that caused huge trauma for both immigrant children and their parents.
Second was the government shutdown, which forced hundreds of thousands of federal employees to continue working without a paycheck.
In neither of these actions taken by the administration did Republican elected officials have the courage to speak out or display empathy for those who were involved. For the most part, there was silence.
Since both actions caused deep harm to others, and since most Republican lawmakers supported the president, I believe Jewish voters were greatly affected. Jews are very sensitive to the fact that when pain is visited upon any group and ignored by those who may be able to help, the silence is, in many ways, as deplorable as the acts themselves.
Mary Mills Presby, Beverly Hills
..
To the editor: I find it almost hysterical how Eshman tries to argue that Jews are leaving the GOP in flocks because Jews align with the Democratic Party that “honors creation and chooses life.”
Perhaps he should confirm that with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
With all due respect, Mr. Eshman, speak for yourself.
Louis J. Shapiro, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: The word “Jexodus” is ridiculous. There was already an Exodus, and it was all about the Jews. Check your Bible — it’s in the Old Testament.
Think Moses would be a Trump supporter? Next question.
Kennedy Gammage, San Diego
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook