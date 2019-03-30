'United Airlines Memorial Coliseum' would dishonor L.A.'s WWI war dead

Because of movies, people today can easily conjure up images of World War II, the Vietnam War and the Civil War. But most are unaware that in the Great War, more than 116,000 American service members died in just a year and a half. To put that staggering loss into perspective, every conflict the U.S. has been in since the end of World War II — Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and more — have not together resulted in more deaths than the Great War.