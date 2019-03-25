Now will Trump support efforts to stop election meddling by Russia?

To the editor: Now that we know an honest and straight-shooting lawyer, Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, has not found evidence that President Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 election, what next?
The goal now for everyone, including Trump, should be to enact measures to ensure that the next election is not influenced by the Russians. Trump must admit that intelligence clearly proves that they did just that in 2016, and everyone must work together to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
If Trump does not back these measures, then we all will start to wonder why he would oppose a “clean” election.
Anthony Buffa, San Luis Obispo
..
To the editor: When Trump won the election in 2016, it was a watershed for the elites, for they believed the election must have been tainted. And so was born the special counsel’s Manchurian candidate offensive, now concluded after 22 months of investigation without evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.
Now that the go-to explanation for the most devastating loss in our long history has been shredded, where do we go for an easy idea of what went wrong? Is it conceivable that the enlightened candidacy of Hillary Clinton was not so very enlightened after all, that she simply was unable to discern and give voice to voter concern in those states with an electoral college majority?
Those of us counseling a crepuscular denouement for the attempt to comprehend Trump’s victory are acting in a proper fashion. Further efforts to deflect blame for Clinton’s loss are just spasms of political ego in an attempt to disguise the truth.
Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati
..
To the editor: Given the many indictments already issued, plus the guilty pleas, convictions and strong circumstantial evidence of wrongdoing, it was beyond despair to learn that Mueller did not recommend any further action against Trump or his family.
Additionally, for we Democrats, much of our incorrect anticipations and hopes for more indictments were fueled by liberal TV anchors who kept saying, “This is Trump’s worst day (or week),” or, “Trump lies, then lies about his lies.”
Now we’re encouraged to wait for federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York to present their case against Trump and his family.
Wake up and come off the vendettas, Democrats. Trump will continue to bloviate, but Democrats must convince the electorate that only they will provide healthcare, put restraints on big business and the banks, and address climate change.
Allan Boodnick, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Let us not forget that the Mueller investigation has led to criminal convictions or guilty pleas by the president’s former campaign chairman, his personal lawyer and his former national security advisor. This and much more happened before Mueller submitted his report.
I read that Mueller’s report “exonerates” the president. Still, this does not mean that Trump is fit to be president of the United States. He wasn’t fit to be president before the report was issued, and he isn’t fit now.
Alba Farfaglia, San Clemente
..
To the editor: We should all be relieved that the Mueller report concludes that the president is not a traitor who conspired with Russians to interfere with the 2016 election and subvert American democracy.
Unfortunately, this vindication will be another opportunity for Trump to reveal his character. He will not be gracious in victory; he will continue to boast, demean and attack. He will fail to unite the country and instead continue his disturbing affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin and other autocrats.
For nearly two years the Mueller investigation was a wasteful “witch hunt.” Now will Trump thank Mueller?
The president will continue attacking the media, Democrats and all his other perceived enemies. He just won’t stop, because he cannot.
Sidney Morrison, Los Angeles
