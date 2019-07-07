Nike's spineless decision to pull its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes

To the editor: Once again, Nike Inc. has demonstrated corporate cowardice, this time recalling a patriotic shoe design because it could “unintentionally offend and detract from the nations patriotic holiday.” Apparently Nike is striving to produce shoes that are universally acceptable by everyone.
I have news for Nike: It can’t be done. Someone will always be offended, no matter your intentions.
Why not demonstrate some corporate courage and produce what reflects a love of country and good old American values? Those who don’t like it can demonstrate their indignation by not buying the shoes.
Bob Ruchhoft, Cerritos
To the editor: Little did I know I was insulting some Americans when at the age of 11, I played Betsy Ross in a school play. I cut out a paper star, held it up to the audience and said, “Here is one of the stars for our new American flag!”
Gloria Molnar Roth, Sherman Oaks
