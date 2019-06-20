Give Raul Ruiz his due — he was also an important scholar

To the editor: The late Dr. Raul Ruiz was more than a noted community activist, as the obituary by Gustavo Arellano describes him.
He was a scholar. He made a mark as a distinguished professor at Cal State Northridge, where he taught in the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies. The department program is noted as one of the finest in the country. Ruiz assisted students in many ways in their college experience, particularly students who were first in their families to attend a university.
Ruiz received a doctorate in education from Harvard. This achievement, unmentioned in the obituary, deserved to be highlighted.
Jose A. Hernandez, San Fernando
The writer is a professor emeritus of Chicano and Chicana Studies at Cal State Northridge.
