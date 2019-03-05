Selective Service is ageist, undemocratic and immoral. Do away with it

To the editor: Thank you for your editorial opposing mandatory Selective Service System registration.
As a parent of two children, one identified male at birth and the other identified female, and a member of the Religious Society of Friends (also known as Quakers), I believe that the Selective Service System registration is ageist, in that it only targets youth; sexist, in that it only targets those identified male at birth; undemocratic, as it takes away the right to religious freedom; and immoral, since it takes away the choice to follow one's conscience.
I take issue with the statement at the end of your editorial, “Yes, of course, women have a civic duty just like men and should be called upon to serve if that time of need comes.”
Eighteen-year-olds have done their civic duty by attending school K-12 and should not be mandated to be of service. Voluntary service is doing something passionately out of an inner call to help your cause or country.
Kate Connell, Santa Barbara
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook