Presidents lie, so why all the whining when Trump does it?

To the editor: The L.A. Times writes an entire article about President Trump and the people around him lying, but every president since Abraham Lincoln has lied.
Have you already forgotten, “If you like your healthcare plan, you can keep it”? Or how about, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”?
Arnie Sklar, Beverly Hills
..
To the editor: Of all the liars in the White House, the most odious one may be Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Her job is to be a conduit between the president and the press and, by extension, the American people. If she doesn’t speak the truth, she may as well not even be there.
When discussing the reaction of FBI agents to Director James Comey’s firing in 2017, she lied to reporters so her boss could benefit. Later, when questioned about it under oath and the threat of prosecution for lying, she came clean.
That should have been the end of the story, but when she re-addressed the topic to the press, she inexplicably reverted back to her lie, completely insulting the intelligence of the American public.
Alan Abajian, Alta Loma
