What Trump could learn from Pope Francis about welcoming refugees

To the editor: What a stunning contrast in the approach to migrants and humanitarian need.
Pope Francis in Morocco said, “The issue of migration will never be resolved by raising barriers, fomenting fear of others or denying assistance to those who legitimately aspire to a better life for themselves and their families.”
Compare that to President Trump’s statement that he cut aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador because “they haven’t done a thing for us.”
To escape crime, violence and poverty in their countries, families are exercising their right to seek safe haven in the United States. Cutting off aid to the three countries fails to solve the real problems that the funded programs sought to address.
It is unwise and unjust to block the entry of refugees at the border. It is immoral and self-defeating to cut off aid to countries that need funds to protect life, provide jobs and relieve suffering. It is a sad commentary on this administration that builds barriers as migrants leave their homeland, seeking the opportunity to rebuild their lives in a country that no longer welcomes refugees.
Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: While many migrants cite the threat of gang violence, most are fleeing poverty as well. Less aid from the United States will exacerbate the situation.
Increasing, not decreasing, assistance would be logical; however, Trump seems to lack compassion and reason.
Arline Spindell, Laguna Woods
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook