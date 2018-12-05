Trump's destruction of the global climate consensus is his biggest 'success'

To the editor: Perhaps President Trump has become more of a world leader than most people had thought possible. How so?
After Trump dismissed the near-unanimous scientific consensus that unchecked climate change will cause ever more environmental and economic harm, some other countries’ heads of government have followed his lead. They too now prioritize short-term economic goals that may be compromised by countering climate change.
It’s bad enough that Trump’s homegrown base deems him a great leader. But now he’s being emulated by foreign heads of state, at least in his two primary, mutually supportive roles: the crown prince of willful ignorance, and the pied piper of immediate gratification.
Future generations, assuming some survive climate change’s ruinous impact, will wonder how so many people could abide our rogue president.
Devra Mindell, Santa Monica
To the editor: Scientist warn that an increase in global warming should be kept to no more than 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit, by the end of the century.
This doesn’t seem like much, one might say. Well, your normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees Farentheit, and at 102.2 degrees, you’re not feeling so good.
Perhaps this is not a perfect comparison, but it does add perspective.
John Goodman, Oak Park
