Trump hasn’t ushered in fascism, but he’s made a lot of progress

To the editor: This line in David Azerrad’s excoriation of Republican “NeverTrumpers” stood out to me: “Not one of the overblown doomsday scenarios that President Trump was supposed to unleash on humanity has panned out. … Fascism hasn’t come to America.”
Well, Rome wasn’t built in a day.
In just more than two years, Trump has replaced those who were reluctant to rubber stamp whatever he wants with those who are not. Jeff Sessions is gone from the Justice Department, and William Barr — who, based on his handling of the Mueller report, should really be on the president's personal legal team — is attorney general.
The Senate has been confirming Trump’s federal judges at a record pace. It stalled President Obama’s Supreme Court pick for almost a year, and now we have both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Further, the administration’s contempt for and defiance of congressional oversight is equally stunning.
While fascism has not come to America, we’ve made some inroads.
Don Linde, La Verne
..
To the editor: As a longtime daily subscriber to the L.A. Times and a pro-Trump Republican, I applaud your publishing of Azerrad’s piece. His points about the shrinking number of NeverTrumpers in the GOP are spot on.
Any Republican who does not like what Trump has accomplished for our country, with so much adversity thrown his way, is not using good intellectual judgment. I’m very sorry for Democrats who are stuck in the past and still refuse to accept his presidency.
Karen Whitaker, Bermuda Dunes
..
To the editor: Azerrad believes Trump’s “record of conservative accomplishments” is “impressive.” That depends on your point of view.
Regarding the tax cut, Azerrad should check in with those who are not among the wealthiest Americans. As for Trump’s “aggressive deregulatory agenda,” he should consult with the climate scientists who deluge us daily with data on the changing nature of the Earth’s atmosphere. Finally, regarding withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, many foreign policy experts are still shaking their heads over that one.
Trump might make conservatives smile. He just makes me very worried and sad.
Andrea Burrell, Huntington Beach
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.