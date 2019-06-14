Trump is the reason Congress must protect elections from foreign meddling

To the editor: The reason politicians should not accept opposition “research” from foreign governments is that these governments act based on their own interests and thus make the politician indebted to that foreign entity. (“Trump hit with bipartisan criticism for welcoming foreign help in 2020 election,” June 13)
This probably helps explain why President Trump has taken so many actions to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin over those of the United States. Of course, the Republicans in the Senate will not support legislation to protect the 2020 election from foreign interference — because they are the beneficiaries.
The voting public needs to wake up. By all but inviting help from the Russians again, Trump explained why we need this legislation.
Terry Shenkman, Culver City
..
To the editor: Donald Trump is an amoral man. I remain horrified by his inclusion in the list of U.S. presidents.
No one should be shocked when he reveals his true thoughts and beliefs. I predict that he’ll try to backtrack on this and blame the media for reporting fake news.
How can his supporters be so blind?
Barry Baker, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Isn’t it the height of hypocrisy when former Bill Clinton operative George Stephanopolous lectures Trump on the ethics and legality of opposition research?
Let’s not forget, the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party helped fund the most infamous piece of opposition research, the so-called Steele dossier.
Find me one politician in Washington who wouldn’t be interested in damaging information on an opponent.
Rick Kern, Incline Village, Nev.
..
To the editor: Surprising comments were made by Trump in an unfiltered interview that finally revealed the truth over lies and denials. This is Trump’s truth, granted, but at least it is an open admission to his willingness to engage in highly damaging behavior.
For more than two years we have been subjected to endless denials, firings of key intelligence and law enforcement officials and unfounded accusations made against the media, the FBI and countless other perceived enemies of the president. And now, he finally expresses his openness to foreign collusion and to more of the same in the 2020 elections.
Still, more than 40% of Americans seem not to care that their president is putting his own interests over those of his country.
Bette Mason, Corona del Mar
..
To the editor: I recently watched on TV as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Bakersfield) spine collapsed.
It was difficult to see a U.S. lawmaker, when asked if it is right or wrong to take dirt on an opponent from a foreign power, not immediately say the correct answer, “It’s wrong.”
He just couldn’t say it. He had to deflect about the Democrats. As if from some horror movie, all he could do was twitch and groan, as I watched him shrivel up and die, morally at least.
Steve Bronder, Huntington Beach
