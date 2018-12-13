We've broken politics, and Trump, Pelosi and Schumer showed us how

To the editor: Watching President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) argue about a border wall and a potential government shutdown reminded me of a joke.
The late comedian George Carlin once said: “In America anyone can become President. That’s the problem.” Unfortunately the 2016 election proved that to be true.
During the 1980s, President Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill were often publicly at each other’s throats over policy issues. But at the end of the day, they were cordial to each other, often sharing drinks and telling each other Irish jokes.
During the 1990s, President Clinton and the Republican-held Congress compromised by enacting welfare reform and balancing the budget. Those days are over.
Today’s politicians seem only to want to harm each other. From “make Obama a one-term president” to “impeach Trump,” it’s obvious that the common good is not at the top of their agendas.
Peter R. Pancione, Thousand Oaks
To the editor: In his meeting with Pelosi and Schumer in which he tried to justify a government shutdown if he doesn't get his wall funding, Trump reminded me of a petulant child arguing with his mother and father to try to get his way.
His battle plan is to just keep repeating himself at a louder volume, logic be damned. When Trump is without his usual audience of sycophants and toadies, he exposes his superficial intellect.
Larry Lasseter, Brea
To the editor: The solution to Trump’s demand for funding his border wall seems obvious.
Congress should pass a law requiring a mandatory no-interest, non-tax-deductible loan from Trump to pay for his wall. He, of course, would be reimbursed once Mexico makes its payment.
William Elmelund, Los Angeles
