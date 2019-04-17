Most Americans got a tax cut under Trump, but the left’s messaging made us believe a lie

To the editor: The article, “On tax day, most Americans don’t feel new law made them better off,” demonstrates the tremendous effect that Democrats and the mainstream media had in portraying the GOP tax law as a sop to the rich and one that did nothing for the middle class — despite the fact that 65% of Americans got a tax cut.
An NBC/WSJ poll last year showed that only 17% of Americans believed they would be getting a tax cut under the Republicans’ law. Liberal journalist Matt Yglesias tweeted, “Nobody likes to give themselves credit for this kind of messaging success, but progressive groups did a really good job of convincing people that Trump raised their taxes when the facts say a clear majority got a tax cut.”
President Trump isn’t the only one whole peddles falsehoods.
Robert Chapman, Downey
..
To the editor: Babies in debt, children in cages — that’s what this president has given to America.
On top of slowing efforts to prevent disastrous climate change — a delay that our children cannot afford, and time that they can never get back — Trump has been an absolute disaster for America's children and for its future generations. That’s not to mention his gutting protections of our air and water.
I know that Trump’s tax changes are doing almost nothing for me, making already-rich corporations and billionaires (including Trump himself) richer, and putting me and future generations deeper in the hole by adding trillions to our national debt.
E.J. Parker, Long Beach
