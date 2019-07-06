With crowded migrant camps, an uneasy July 4

The declaration goes on to list the colonists’ grievances against the king, their rejection of tyranny and their intent to “dissolve the political bands” with Great Britain. But it also contains a brief mention of the roots of the burgeoning American nation: “We have reminded them” — and by “them” the Declaration means “our British brethren” — “of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here.”

Even then, although it was more homogeneous than it is today, America was a nation of immigrants. At the time the Declaration of Independence was signed, the vast majority of colonists had been born in the New World but were the descendants of settlers who had fled England and other European nations seeking new lives. Others — including eight of the 56 signers of the Declaration — were themselves born in England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales. The overwhelming majority of the hundreds of thousands of Africans living in the new nation were, of course, not here of their own choice at all; they or their parents or their parents’ parents had been dragged across the ocean as chattel and deprived of the very rights with which the Declaration of Independence proclaimed they had been endowed by their creator. The only people who could reasonably consider themselves indigenous were the native people whose existing cultures the European settlers displaced....

Today, we can’t agree as a society whether to greet new arrivals — including those who come seeking asylum, as they are legally entitled to do — with open arms, or with a cold shoulder, a detention center and deportation. We can’t even agree on our rules for legal immigrants, much less for those who seek to come to the country illegally.

As the nation continues to debate its immigration policy, we need to remember the benefits of immigration and the contributions of those who have come to this country from elsewhere. Today, 13% of people in the country are foreign-born, about the same percentage who signed the Declaration of Independence. Our past is our present — and our future. That, too, is self-evident.

