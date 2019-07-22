Aren’t presidents supposed to be against racial divisiveness?

To the editor: Like millions of Americans, I headed to church Sunday morning just as the Tweeter in Chief was again demonizing four black and brown freshman congresswomen.

As with most institutions in our country, church services on Sundays are largely segregated affairs. It seems on this sacred day of rest, a true leader would seek to heal this rift rather than exacerbate it.

Instead we witness an opportunistic nonbeliever in both religious practice and American norms and values desecrate another sacred Sunday with his race-based tweets. And white evangelicals stand by in silence -- sad!

Philip S. Hart, Los Feliz

To the editor: I must object to a lot of the media coverage that describes the president’s persistent criticism of four female members of Congress as racist.

President Trump said they should go back to the places from where they came if they object to our form of government and hate Israel. He did not describe them by race or gender.

Trump’s opinions of these four members of Congress have no impact on government laws or policies. He’s entitled to his rants once in a while, just as those members of Congress who taunted him first.

Bill Graham, Salinas

To the editor: Back in the 1960s and early ‘70s, when President Nixon was in office, it was the tactic of the GOP to brand anyone who questioned the policies of the administration as disloyal.

They would use the catchphrase, “America, love it or leave it,” as if to equate any person who would criticize the administration as being a traitor. Trump and his army of the faithful have now resurrected that old refrain with a new chant, “Send her back.”

They attack anyone who has the gall to call into question Trump’s policies as being anti-American. I would hope that the American people will not be fooled and see through this vile charade.

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks