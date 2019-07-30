How very American: a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Fesitval

To the editor: What could be more American than the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual rural food feast put on by a community celebrating the fruits of its labor? And what could be more symbolic of America then to have this quintessential Norman Rockwell moment be permanently scarred by a mass shooting?

But the National Rifle Assn. and the gun owners of America need not worry. Nothing will be done.

The NRA and its subsidiary the GOP, led by President Trump, will offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims. The Democratic majority in the House might pass common-sense gun control legislation, only to be blocked by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the Senate.

Before the bodies are buried, the next law-abiding gun owner of automatic weapons is locking and loading his arsenal in preparation for the next mass shooting in a town to be named later.

Welcome to your America.

Frank Ferrone, El Cajon

To the editor: The assault weapon used in Gilroy was bought legally in Nevada. Because that state permits the sale of weapons that are illegal in California, in order to protect our citizens, we should establish checkpoints for the confiscation of illegal firearms at our borders.

Yes, the firearms are legally purchased in Nevada, but so are pest-infested fruits and vegetables that are confiscated upon return to California.

Yes, a checkpoint would add to traffic congestion on the drive back from Las Vegas, but isn’t that a small price to pay for a reduction in gun violence?

Ellen B. Kehr, Los Angeles