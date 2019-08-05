Great countries don’t do nothing in response to mass shootings

To the editor: We Americans tout the U.S. as the greatest country on Earth. But I have to ask, would the government of such a country passively accept more than 250 mass shootings already this year, the latest being in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio?

Would its Senate ignore a reasonable House-passed bill ensuring background checks for gun purchases? Would it condone the unrestricted sale of assault rifles often used in mass killings? Would it complacently accept unrelenting racism and hatred spewing from its president?

A truly great country would in no way tolerate the regular slaughter of its citizens, would immediately legislate to keep assault weapons out of the hands of people who have no business possessing them, and would demand that its president demonstrate common decency and compassion for all individuals.

Tom Stapleton, Glendale

To the editor: When I was a little girl in the 1950s and ’60s, I never ever imagined that I would be caught up in gunfire while shopping with my mom and dad. They didn’t either.

When does this stop? Have we lost our soul as a nation?

This is about so much that has gone wrong — too many guns in the wrong hands, ignorance and inaction regarding mental illness, a growing sense of isolation by many, intolerance of those we disagree with or who look different than us, and a sense that society has lost its way.

My thoughts are with all the victims of the latest tragedies and all the similar tragedies that keep happening. I remain hopeful that we will find our way and make these terrible events subside.

Marlene Carney, La Verne

To the editor: Some Democrats predictably used the recent tragedies in Texas and Ohio for political purposes, unfairly blaming our president. The blame for these mass shootings is entirely on the killers, and it is Congress’ responsibility to legislate logical solutions to help prevent another tragedy.

Lawmakers must do so without violating our 2nd Amendment, which clearly gives law-abiding Americans the right to own a gun and protect themselves from those who ignore our laws.

Bonnie O’Neil, Newport Beach

To the editor: I thought President Trump promised us, in his inaugural speech, that “this American carnage” would stop “right here, right now.”

Maybe if he and his Republican enablers had taken even one single step toward that goal, we would not have more mass shootings than days so far in 2019.

Larry Markes, Los Angeles

To the editor: The new national lottery: Successfully predict where tomorrow’s massacre will not occur and win a chance for you and your family to stay alive another whole day.

Steve Huffsteter, Altadena