Letters to the Editor: ‘I am a Jew.... President Trump would never get my vote’

To the editor: I am a Jew. My vote has always gone to a person who has a strong moral compass. In the world of politics, sometimes it is the lesser of two not-quite-moral people. (“Trump says Jewish people voting Democratic show ‘lack of knowledge’ or ‘great disloyalty,’” Aug. 20)

President Trump would never get my vote. Trump’s constant debasing of others, the encouragement of hate, the lack of dignity and composure, the weakening of environmental regulations, the weakening of regulations regarding discrimination — all these leave me in a state of utter disbelief.

His statements about Jews who voted for Democrats showing “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty” match all the tropes for anti-Semitism.

Sue Robin, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I heard our president say that any Jew voting for Democratic candidates is either disloyal or uninformed.

Well, let’s see, what group is there left to support Trump? He’s insulted Latinos, African Americans, people with disabilities, overweight people, women and, of course, Jews, with his tweet during the campaign of an image showing a pile of cash behind Hillary Clinton with a six-pointed star next to her.

How did this happen?

Advertisement

Daniel Gruenberg, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have not seen a great rush by Democratic leadership in the House and Senate to defend Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for their positions on Israel or their comments regarding the American Jewish community. Nor have I noticed my fellow Jews, most of whom are Democrats, doing that either.

What I do see is how many of us abhor Trump and how that feeling deepens every time he skates on the thin ice of anti-Semitism.

If, as a friend pointed out, that is disloyalty, then it is my personal honor to be disloyal.

Joan Walston, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: I am Jewish and I am a Democrat. While I love and care deeply about the state of Israel, I feel comfortable criticizing Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza — just as I feel comfortable criticizing America’s policies when I disagree with them. That’s what democracy is.

Advertisement

Loyalty, to Trump, is agreeing completely with him; he’s loyal until you disagree with him, then you’re on his enemies list.

As for intelligence, I think my 10-year-old granddaughter is more intelligent than Trump. She listens to views other than her own, admits when she is wrong, reads and thinks about issues, and is growing and evolving intellectually every day. Trump doesn’t understand growing or evolving.

Susan Shell, Los Angeles