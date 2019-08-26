Letters to the Editor: Trump is unwell. That fact is undeniable after a crazy week

To the editor: History may record these last two weeks as when it became inescapably evident that the person occupying the position of president of the United States was unwell.

His attacks on American Jewish voters, his lose-lose meddling in Israeli politics, and his launching of an economic war with China over trade all demonstrate that this man lives in a world defined only by his reality rather than by its impact on others.

Meanwhile, there are growing indications that the real world is pacing itself for his removal from office. This will only aggravate President Trump’s extremes of behavior. The probable outcome is welcome, yet the journey is likely to get rougher as Trump descends into terminal narcissism, oblivious of collateral damage.

Glenn Pascall, Dana Point

To the editor: A 30% tariff (a tax, in other words) on $250 billion of Chinese imports plus another 15% on $300 billion comes to $120 billion a year. That means that in less than nine years, American consumers will make up for the $1-trillion tax giveaway to the wealthiest individuals and corporations.

Think about this while you wonder how to put shoes on your kids’ growing feet and watch your retirement account (if you have one) melt away.

Marcia Goldstein, Laguna Woods

To the editor: It appears that our president enjoys conflict and the challenge of making his presence known on all of the world’s stages.

At the conclusion of the G-7 summit in France on Aug. 26, and the president again taking center stage, he said that his Florida golf resort would be a perfect location for next year’s meeting. I don’t suppose he considers that to be a serious conflict of interest.

Then again, conflict and self-interest are the mantras he lives by.

Denise Gee, San Clemente