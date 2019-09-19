Letters to the Editor: Republicans ought to be embarrassed to support a liar like Trump

To the editor: I was glad to see the letter to the editor on Republicans’ loyalty to President Trump printed in the L.A. Times because it gave me some real insight into the minds of those who support the president and why this country is so divided.

The writer’s willingness to admit that the president routinely “fibs” while insisting that his lies “don’t affect my daily life” is beyond my comprehension. Lies uttered by the president have profound consequences for us as citizens. Words shape our perceptions of reality. Character matters in a leader if we are to maintain an equitable, just and unified society.

It also exposed the deep fear of socialism that Trump has planted. What we all should fear is fascism, not socialism.

The foundation of our economic system is capitalism, and that’s not going to change. That does not mean we must go without any socialistic programs, as the extreme popularity of Medicare and Social Security show. And, these programs aren’t “free,” since we pay into them during our working years.

I eagerly await the post-primary presidential debates, where these issues will be discussed while the world watches.

John Beckman, Chino Hills

To the editor: I do not believe in socialism, and I hope the Democrats will nominate someone other than Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

But if they do, I will happily vote for her over Trump, a man who has done more to dismantle democracy and embarrass the U.S. in 2½ years than she could in 20.

Lynne T. Jewell, Los Feliz