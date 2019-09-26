Letters to the Editor: Impeachment will awaken ‘dormant’ Republicans to rally around Trump

To the editor: There was a time when presidents could speak privately with other world leaders, and many conversations with foreign entities were forbidden from public exposure in an effort to protect national interests. Now, our thirst for complete transparency has given us whistleblowers who can anonymously bring chaos to an already very chaotic world. (“Impeach Trump? Anger rises in divided states of America,” Sept. 26)

If motivated reasoning were not part of this, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) would have abstained from this preposterous impeachment that will result in further divisions among the people of the United States and weaken this country’s influence on foreign affairs.

In their unrelenting effort to obstruct President Trump from reelection next year, the Democrats may actually be awakening many “dormant” Republicans who might have been receptive to a political change, but who may now become fervent supporters of Trump in protest.

Berta Graciano-Buchman, Beverly Hills

To the editor: Americans must make a pivotal choice: Take the easier pragmatic path and live in a “what’s the point?” world, or pursue the more righteous road of holding scoundrels to account.

I vote for doing the right thing.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

To the editor: In discussing obscenity, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously said, “I know it when I see it.” The same can be said of the corruption that is rampant in the Trump administration.

It doesn’t take a lawyer (full disclosure: I am one) to recognize when someone is acting in his own self-interest and not in the interests of the American people. When will the scales come off the eyes of people who are dismissing the obvious and truly advance the American value that no one is above the law?

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am no fan of Trump, but I was hoping the country could save itself by avoiding impeachment. The American people voted him in and should have the opportunity to vote him out.

But, the Trump presidency has left the country divided and its welfare compromised. I believe we have an immediate national security threat with this man in office, so impeachment is warranted.

I hope Trump supporters realize that the president’s own bad behavior precipitated the impeachment inquiry and that he is not a victim of a conspiracy.

Paul Shubunka, Santa Clarita