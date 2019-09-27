Letters to the Editor: Admit it, California: Quality of life has been terrible under Democratic rule

To the editor: As a fourth-generation Californian, I am one of the people who will be leaving the state, joining a substantial majority of my cousins. (“Who wants to leave California? Young voters can’t afford housing, and conservatives feel alienated,” Sept. 27)

When I mention this to others, the most common reaction is either understanding or a confession that they too are thinking of leaving. The least common reaction is, “Why?”

The amount I will save in taxes will pay for my annual overseas travel expenses, a costly habit, but that is the least of the reasons. California is deteriorating. Traffic, homelessness and rotting infrastructure make life here less enjoyable. I saw an official street sign recently that read, “Bad Road.” Instead of fixing the road, they put up a sign.

I would stay if I thought the state was serious about fixing the problems, but Sacramento seems more concerned by plastic straws.

Advertisement

David Goodwin, Pasadena

..

To the editor: So, conservatives want to leave California for political reasons? Adios! Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

California has no place for hate, which is all the GOP has to offer at the moment under the current presidential administration.

Advertisement

California welcomes people of all religions, ethnicities and genders. California welcomes diversity.

Scott Hughes, Westlake Village

..

To the editor: California, under the Democrats, has become the province of big business and the very rich.

The only reason some middle-class people stay is because of inertia. Their houses, purchased decades ago, are paid off, and they don’t have to worry about where to live, if they can still afford the taxes. Their children are grown, so they don’t have to worry about the increasingly dysfunctional public schools.

The expanding population of the poor and the homeless have welfare and the weather.

Welcome to the blue-state paradise of California. It’s sort of what the rest of the country will look like if the Democrats can ever make good on their promise to bring “change” to the entire United States.

Patrick M. Dempsey, Granada Hills