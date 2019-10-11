Letters to the Editor: There’s enough evidence to draw up articles of impeachment right now

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg’s criticism of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff’s (D-Burbank) “riff” on President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader is fair; I cringed when I saw where that was going.

However, Goldberg’s observation that, to be credible, “Democrats need to carefully and meticulously make their case through serious fact-finding,” ignores the elephant in the room.

Trump and his supporters are perfectly willing to obstruct any fact-finding investigation and flaunt both the law and accepted norms to do so. There is more than sufficient evidence currently in plain sight to draw up articles of impeachment against Trump.

If the Senate refuses to acknowledge the dangerous precedent that would be set by excusing this president’s admitted corruption, there won’t be much of a democratic republic left to save anyway.

Linda Fermoyle Rice, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: In his spurious attempt to draw a moral equivalence with Trump’s conduct on Ukraine, Goldberg said that Schiff’s parody of the president’s phone conversation shows that the former prosecutor does not have credibility “as a sober and honest investigator.”

I beg to differ. While the ever dangerous president has suggested the courageous and brilliant congressman should be arrested for “treason,” Schiff has always kept his cool while he excoriates the president for his illegal activities and highly emotional Twitter rantings.

I well realize that it is easy for pundits such as Goldberg to pontificate that the words and actions of prominent government officials are equivalent to one another, but I believe that anyone who looks at Schiff’s carefully considered conduct would agree that it is nothing like Trump’s.

Donald L. Singer, Redlands