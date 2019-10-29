Letters to the Editor: Here’s an idea for more revenue at Yosemite: Restore Hetch Hetchy

To the editor: Having visited Yosemite National Park twice a year since 1982, I believe allowing boats on Hetch Hetchy Reservoir is a splendid idea sure to bring in needed park revenue. But let’s not stop there.

How about an aerial tram car from the Ahwahnee Hotel to Glacier Point? Also, build a dam at the top of Yosemite Falls to regulate the water during peak visitor season and maybe generate a little hydroelectric power at the same time.

But maybe, just maybe the best idea of all would be to drain Hetch Hetchy and restore the meadow and river valley to what it was 100 years ago. Just imagine the revenue from a second Yosemite Valley.

Dennis Arntz, Laguna Niguel