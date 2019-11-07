To the editor: My blood boils as I read of President Trump making “good” on his promise to remove the United States from the Paris climate accord and then of his Environmental Protection Agency’s rollback of coal pollution rules to please his foundering coal industry supporters.

These are just a few of the myriad assaults on our environment and health dished out by the Trump administration.

At the same time, New Delhi’s air pollution crisis causes its leaders to impose an “odd-even” scheme for drivers, a paltry effort to alleviate the toxicity in the Indian capital city. Some of India’s distraught people want to escape, but where will they go? Pollution knows no boundaries.

Trump would have the U.S. abandon its role battling climate change. We must vote for a new president whose first order of business will be to rejoin the Paris agreement and restore our leadership in the world.

Gloria Sefton, Trabuco Canyon

To the editor: One thing missing from you coverage is this: Trump’s withdrawal of the U.S. from the climate accord in no way represents the will of the people. Most Americans — 69% of us, according to research by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication — want to stay in the accord. Only 13% thought the U.S. should exit.

The administration says the demands of the accord are too costly. But the Yale research also found that Americans are willing to pay to address this problem: Seventy percent said environmental protection is more important than economic growth, and two-thirds were in favor of creating a carbon tax to reduce emissions.

Several carbon tax bills are in Congress right now, including proposals that would return the money directly to taxpayers.

We need to elect leaders whose views on climate change are closer to those of most Americans.

David Sims, Long Beach

To the editor: When Trump was a registered Democrat, he probably did not believe global warming was a hoax.

He changed his colors when he realized the route to the White House was through the Republican Party. Therefore, he denies climate change simply to serve his desire for power.

There can be no one more reckless than this alive today.

Julie Atherton, Tustin