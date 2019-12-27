To the editor: I find it interesting that the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board would list U.S. Atty. Gen. William Barr as “naughty” in its Christmas Day look at the “naughty” and “nice” of 2019 for “acting as if he’s the president’s defense attorney.”

President Obama’s first attorney general, Eric Holder, was held in contempt of Congress during an investigation into the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ gunwalking scandal.

Regarding Holder’s inclinations, you don’t have to divine his intentions from legal arguments as with Barr. Holder openly said in an interview: “I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done. I’m still the president’s wing man, I’m still there with my boy.”

Robert Chapman, Downey

To the editor: There were three sports entries in your “nice” column that were not balanced by any similar listings under “naughty.”

I propose a sports “naughty” mention should be awarded each to the operators of Santa Anita Park, where 37 beautiful horses died in 2019, and to the Dodgers for putting financial returns to investors over winning a World Series.

Eddie Dawes, Hacienda Heights